Walmart opening online marketplace to non-U.S. sellers

Retail News

Transport Topics

Walmart.com, which previously limited its marketplace to U.S.-based third party sellers, is opening up to those from outside the country. “We have strong relationships with many reputable companies around the world and we have some of the most rigorous seller requirements in the industry,” Walmart said in a statement. “As a result, we are opening our U.S. marketplace to a limited number of international companies who share our commitment to customer trust and safety.”