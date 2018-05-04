Walmart may have won the battle with Amazon over Flipkart

Retail News

Bloomberg

Bloomberg this morning, on word from people familiar with the matter, reports that Flipkart, the leading e-commerce retailer in India, has agreed to sell 75 percent of the company to an investor group led by Walmart. As recently as Monday, Amazon was reported by CNBC to have made a counteroffer for 60 percent of the company, but since Amazon is the second biggest e-commerce concern in the country, Walmart is said to have a better chance of clearing regulatory hurdles. Google parent company Alphabet was been named as one of the likely investors in Walmart’s group, according to one of Bloomberg’s sources.