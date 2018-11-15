Walmart looks for strong holiday quarter

Retail News

The Washington Post

Walmart raised its full-year guidance despite mixed results during the third quarter as the retailer expects its investments in e-commerce and convenience to pay off with strong sales during the holiday selling season. “We have momentum in the business as we execute our plan and benefit from a favorable economic environment in the U.S.,” said Doug McMillon, CEO of Walmart, in a statement. “We’re accelerating innovation and utilizing technology to shape the future of retail.”