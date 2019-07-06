Walmart launching ‘InHome’ grocery delivery service

Retail News
Walmart launching ‘InHome’ grocery delivery serviceUSA Today 06/07/2019
Walmart announced plans to offer grocery deliveries inside of customer’s homes with its new “InHome” service. The chain’s employees will pick orders from local stores and then bring them to the homes of shoppers using technology that grants them entry while being watched by homeowners. InHome will be first made available to consumers in the Kansas City, Vero Beach and Pittsburgh markets before being rolled out elsewhere.