Walmart launches new baby registry

Retail News
Walmart launches new baby registryUSA Today 04/04/2019
Walmart is joining other retailers in looking to fill the gap left by the bankruptcy of Babies “R” Us. The world’s largest retailer announced the launch of a new baby registry to make it easier for parents, grandparents and others to find everything they need. The retailer’s registry features a chatbot — Hoot the Owl — that develops recommendations by asking visitors questions “in a fun and engaging way,” according to Lauren Uppington, Walmart eCommerce U.S. vice president and general manager for baby.