Walmart launches new baby registry

Retail News

USA Today

Walmart is joining other retailers in looking to fill the gap left by the bankruptcy of Babies “R” Us. The world’s largest retailer announced the launch of a new baby registry to make it easier for parents, grandparents and others to find everything they need. The retailer’s registry features a chatbot — Hoot the Owl — that develops recommendations by asking visitors questions “in a fun and engaging way,” according to Lauren Uppington, Walmart eCommerce U.S. vice president and general manager for baby.