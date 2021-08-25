Walmart launches local delivery-as-a-service business

Retail News
Walmart launches local delivery-as-a-service businessThe Associated Press/The Denver Post 08/24/2021
Walmart is launching its own local service to deliver orders for other businesses. The new GoLocal strategy will put the retailing giant in direct competition with DoorDash, Uber and other similar services. The company said it has already signed a number of deals with both small businesses and national clients. The service, which uses independent contractors as drivers, will begin within a few months.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!