Walmart finds success and challenges on sustainability front

Retail News
Walmart finds success and challenges on sustainability frontThe Conversation 08/13/2018
Walmart made the decision back in 2005 to make environmental sustainability core to its corporate mission. Since that time, the chain has made significant progress in reducing energy costs and reducing the amount of materials the retailer sends to landfills. It still remains a challenge for the chain to get consumers to vote with their wallets to support products that are more friendly to the environment.