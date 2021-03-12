Walmart extends COVID leave policy to next year

Retail News

Walmart is extending its COVID leave policy through March 31, 2022 and offering a $150 incentive for frontline associates to get fully vaccinated. “Associates are the heart of our company, and their efforts to serve our customers and members throughout the pandemic have been truly amazing,” wrote Donna Morris, chief people officer of Walmart, in a blog post. “As they continue to focus on making the holidays merry and bright for customers during this busy season, we are keeping a close eye on emerging COVID-19 variants.”