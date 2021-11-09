Walmart ends quarterly bonuses after raising hourly pay

Retail News
Walmart ends quarterly bonuses after raising hourly payCNN 09/10/2021
Walmart is ending its practice of paying quarterly bonuses to hourly workers, having recently raised the wages it pays workers. The retailer will end bonus pay beginning on Jan. 31, 2022. The average worker at Walmart now earns $16.40 an hour, according to the retailer, which will up its minimum wage to $12 an hour beginning on Sept. 25.
