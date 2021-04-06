Walmart debuts new app for workers, gives 774,000 associates free smartphones

Retail News
Walmart debuts new app for workers, gives 774,000 associates free smartphonesCNN 06/04/2021
Walmart is rolling out Me@Walmart, a new mobile app for associates intended to “simplify daily tasks, serve our customers and plan for life outside of work.” The retailer is also giving free Samsung smartphones to 774,000 associates for access to the app on the job. Walmart associates will be able to use the phones for personal use outside of work but will be restricted while working on their shifts.
