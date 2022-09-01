Walmart cuts paid leave time for workers with COVID-19

Retail News
Walmart cuts paid leave time for workers with COVID-19Fortune 01/07/2022
Walmart is cutting paid leave from two weeks to one for associates who have to quarantine for COVID-19 either due to testing positive for the virus or having come in close contact with someone who was ill. The retailer is taking the action to align with new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
