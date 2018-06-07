Walmart, Costco, Target, Kroger battle Amazon with pricing

Retail News

CNN Money

The nation’s biggest grocers are employing a wide range of tactics to stay a step ahead of Amazon’s intrusion into their territory, but a unifying theme so far this year appears to be lower prices. Costco is reportedly reinvesting recently-gained tax savings not only in higher wages for associates but in bringing prices down. Walmart, according to a Raymond James survey, dropped prices by 4 percent in the February – April period. Kroger is also attempting to follow suit, and Target, according to executive Mark Tritton, attributes May sales on regularly-priced items that were $1 billion higher than the previous year period to “the impact of our priced-right daily strategy.”