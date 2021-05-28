Walmart CEO says more work to be done on racial equity

Retail News

CNBC

Walmart is among the retailers and brands that have stepped up efforts to address racial bias and provide opportunities for its employees and vendors. “The structures of systemic racism are complex and deeply ingrained in society,” said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon. “There are no simple answers to these challenges. There’s always more to do and so leaders need to ask themselves and their organizations if they can be doing more. And we must continue to go forward with a sense of urgency.”