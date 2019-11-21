Retail News
Walmart CEO says in-home delivery people need to ‘beware of dog’CNBC 11/20/2019
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said dogs “big and small” have become a hazard for those making in-home deliveries for the retailer in three markets. “We have this place on the app where customers can tell us whether they have a dog or not,” Mr. McMillon told CNBC. “And sometimes they misinform us about whether the dog is in the house, or not in the house.”
Discussions
