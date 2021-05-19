Walmart beats high expectations, raises its forecast

Retail News

Yahoo Finance

Walmart posted a 6.2 percent gain in same-store sales during the first quarter as its e-commerce business grew 37 percent. The retailer also raised its sales and earnings outlook for the year. “We have a strong position as our store environment improves and e-commerce continues to grow,” McMillon added. “Stimulus in the U.S. had an impact, and the second half has more uncertainty than a typical year. We anticipate continued pent-up demand throughout 2021.”