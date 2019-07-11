Walmart and Tesla renew solar partnership

Retail News

Fast Company

Walmart filed a lawsuit in August alleging that SolarCity, a solar panel company owned by Tesla, was incompetent and negligent after some of the panels installed on seven store roofs caught on fire. Since then, the companies have resolved their differences. The two issued a joint statement that reads, in part, “Walmart and Tesla are pleased to have resolved the issues raised by Walmart concerning the Tesla solar installations at Walmart stores. Safety is a top priority for each company and with the concerns being addressed, we both look forward to a safe re-energization of our sustainable energy systems.”