Walmart and Netflix team up for online store

Retail News
Walmart and Netflix team up for online storeUSA Today 10/11/2021
Walmart announced today that it has launched the Netflix Hub on walmart.com to feature such products as Stranger Things action figures, Squid Game apparel and other merchandise. “We love it when stories transcend screens and become part of people’s lives,” said Josh Simon, vice president, consumer products at Netflix. “Walmart gave us the opportunity to deliver a shopping experience that sets a new level of innovation for the entertainment consumer products space.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!