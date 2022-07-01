Walmart and Kroger no longer selling COVID testing kits ‘at cost’

Retail News

CNBC

Walmart and Kroger have raised the price of at-home COVID-19 test kits after a three-month agreement with the White House to sell the products “at cost” expired last month. The retailers had held the line on prices even as demand increased with the spread of the Omicron variant. “We have seen significant demand for at home Covid-19 testing kits and are working closely with our suppliers to meet this demand and get the needed product to our customers,” said a Walmart spokesperson.