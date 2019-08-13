Walmart and H-E-B Central Market gain share in DFW

Retail News

The Dallas Morning News

Amazon.com’s acquisition of Whole Foods and the lower prices that came with it have not been enough to keep the chain from losing market share in the Dallas/Fort Worth area while others, notably Walmart and Central Market from H-E-B, have made gains. Walmart’s market share grew from 27.4 percent to 28.6 percent during the 12 months ending in March, according to Metro Market Studies. Central Market grew its share from 2.2 percent to 3.1 percent even as Whole Foods dipped from 2.5 percent to 2.2 percent.