Walmart adds new grocery delivery partners

Retail News
Walmart announced that it is working with AxleHire, Point Pickup, Roadie and Skipcart to expand home delivery of groceries in four states. Online orders will be picked by Walmart associates who will hand them off to the services for delivery. The retailer also works with Deliveries, DoorDash, Postmates
and others for its home delivery of groceries.
Walmart adds new grocery delivery partnersTechCrunch 01/17/2019
Walmart announced that it is working with AxleHire, Point Pickup, Roadie and Skipcart to expand home delivery of groceries in four states. Online orders will be picked by Walmart associates who will hand them off to the services for delivery. The retailer also works with Deliveries, DoorDash, Postmates