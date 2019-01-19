Retail News

Walmart adds new grocery delivery partners

TechCrunch 01/17/2019

Walmart announced that it is working with AxleHire, Point Pickup, Roadie and Skipcart to expand home delivery of groceries in four states. Online orders will be picked by Walmart associates who will hand them off to the services for delivery. The retailer also works with Deliveries, DoorDash, Postmates and others for its home delivery of groceries.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...