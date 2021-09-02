Walmart adding c-store and gas pumps to supercenter

Retail News
Walmart adding c-store and gas pumps to supercenterSacramento Business Journal 02/09/2021
Walmart is adding an eight pump fuel station and a convenience store in the parking lot of a Supercenter in Sacramento County in California. The concept is part of a broader company strategy to make shopping at Walmart more convenient for its customers. Walmart began piloting the c-store/gas concept in 2017 at a location in Arkansas and another in Texas.
