Walmart acquires virtual fitting room tech

Walmart announced that it will acquire Zeekit, a virtual fitting room company, with the goal of enhancing its fashion image and growing sales. “Virtual try-on is a game-changer and solves what has historically been one of the most difficult things to replicate online — understanding fit and how an item will actually look on you,” said Denise Incandela, Walmart U.S.’s executive vice president of apparel and private brands. “Zeekit will help us deliver an inclusive, immersive and personalized experience for our diverse customer base.” Walmart has added more apparel choices to its website and has been expanding its owned brands. The retailer is working with fashion designer Brandon Maxwell, known for dressing Lady Gaga and Michell Obama, to oversee its Free Assembly and Scoop labels.