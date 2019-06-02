Walmart accused of racism for putting hair care products under lock and key

Retail News
Walmart accused of racism for putting hair care products under lock and keyNBC News 02/06/2019
Walmart has followed a practice of putting hair care products marketed to African-American customers in a locked case in some of its stores, claiming that management is simply making data-based decisions on the matter. In the most recent case at a location on Long Island, responding to complaints of racial discrimination, the company removed the products from the case so customers are not forced to find an associate to get the items they want.