Wall Street punishes Elon Musk for snippiness

Retail News

Bloomberg

Elon Musk could not disguise his impatience during Tesla’s first quarter investor call yesterday, calling analysts’ questions “boring” and characterizing those asking as “haters” of the manufacturer. He instead turned to a more sympathetic blogger for questions. In reaction, investors sent Tesla’s share price down 5 percent in pre-market trading today at a time when the company is in need of more financing for its Model 3 buildout.