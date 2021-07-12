Walgreens to fix system that cancelled kid’s COVID vaccine appointments

Retail News
Walgreens to fix system that cancelled kid’s COVID vaccine appointmentsThe Washington Post 12/06/2021
Walgreens has said it will fix a glitch in its system that booked COVID-19 vaccine appointments for kids at times when no pharmacists were on hand to administer the shots. The retailer blamed a labor shortage for the situation but did not disclose how many children encountered similar situations.
