Walgreens to close company-managed health clinics

Retail News

KCTV5

KCTV5’s investigative team in Kansas City followed up on a tip that Walgreens was in the process of getting out of managing healthcare clinics in its stores. The drugstore chain issued the following statement: “Effective as of December 31, Walgreens will be exiting the business of company-managed Walgreens Healthcare Clinics. Moving forward, the clinics will either be permanently closed, transition to be owned and operated by Health System Partners or the space will be repurposed with new health services and health delivery options.” Walgreens operates 17 clinics in the Kansas City market.