Walgreens sorting out second dose COVID-19 vaccination SNAFU

Ashley Dearborn was expecting to get her second does of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a local Walgreens. The appointment was cancelled, however, due to the retailer not having the Pfizer vaccine to administer. It only had Moderna’s version and the two are not mix-and-match compatible. Walgreens said it has identified the problem faced by Ms. Dearborn and has corrected it. “We apologize for the inconvenience to patients and are committed to honoring all appointments and providing second doses,” said Walgreens spokesperson Kris Lathan.