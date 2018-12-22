Walgreens plans to cut $1 billion in spending over 3 years

Retail News

New York Post

Walgreens Boots Alliance — still in the process of integrating over 1,900 stores into the organization acquired from Rite Aid in a $4.38 billion deal last year — says it will consolidate warehouses and close stores with a goal of cutting $1 billion in expenses over the next three years. The company’s UK stores are in a tenuous state due to uncertainty over Brexit, and global sales are down 5.9 percent from a year ago. U.S. same-store sales have fallen 3.2 percent.