Walgreens’ plan to go private more nightmare than dream

Retail News
Walgreens’ plan to go private more nightmare than dreamCrain's Chicago Business 11/07/2019
There doesn’t appear to be much appetite among private equity firms to financially support a plan by Walgreens CEO Stefano Pessina to take the company private. The deal would likely saddle the drugstore giant with $55 billion in debt that would cut into the company’s cash reserves and make it less nimble in addressing changing market conditions.
Discussions
