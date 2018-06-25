Walgreens pharmacist refuses to fill Rx for miscarriage drug

Retail News

The Huffington Post

Nicole Arteaga’s doctor told her at her 10-week pregnancy checkup that her baby no longer had a heartbeat. The doctor told Ms. Arteaga that she could have a medical procedure to terminate the pregnancy or take a drug to miscarry the fetus. When the women went to her local Walgreens in Arizona to get the drug prescribed by her physician, the pharmacist on duty refused to fill it on religious grounds. Walgreens emailed Ms. Arteaga after she left the store to let her know she could receive the medication she needed at a nearby pharmacy. The drugstore chain acknowledged that the pharmacist on duty failed to follow company policy, which is in line with state policy.