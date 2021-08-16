Walgreens’ new credit card offers healthy rewards

Retail News

American Banker

Walgreens has launched a cobranded credit card with Synchrony Financial that offers discounts on purchases used in the chain’s stores as well as for a variety of actives tied to wellness practices, such as doctor visits, health club fees, purchases of sporting goods and more. The myWalgreens credit card offers 10 percent cash back on private label purchases at the chain and five percent back on all other purchases, including items from the pharmacy. Cardholders earn three percent cash back on a wide variety of purchases made outside the drugstore.