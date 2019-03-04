Walgreens misses earnings mark, lowers forecast

Retail News

Bloomberg

Stefano Pessina, CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, called the company’s last quarter the most difficult it has faced since the drugstore giant was formed. The company’s share price fell eight percent in premarket trading after reporting lower profits on increased pharmacy revenues and that front-end departments had fallen by 3.8 percent. Walgreens lowered its fiscal guidance for 2019 to flat after previously predicting growth between seven and 12 percent.