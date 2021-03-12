Walgreens is focused on keeping its customers healthy

Retail News
Walgreens is focused on keeping its customers healthyForbes 12/03/2021
Walgreens Boots Alliance chief executive Roz Brewer said the company’s emphasis on primary and post-acute services is intended to keep its customers healthy and out of the healthcare system. Walgreens owns 63 percent of the VillageMD primary care clinic business and has a controlling stake in CareCentrix, a home care company.

