Retail News

Walgreens is focused on keeping its customers healthy

Forbes 12/03/2021

Walgreens Boots Alliance chief executive Roz Brewer said the company’s emphasis on primary and post-acute services is intended to keep its customers healthy and out of the healthcare system. Walgreens owns 63 percent of the VillageMD primary care clinic business and has a controlling stake in CareCentrix, a home care company.

