Walgreens handing out $25 store credit to those getting COVID-19 vaccines

Walgreens handing out $25 store credit to those getting COVID-19 vaccinesUSA Today 06/23/2021
Walgreens said it will provide a $25 store credit to the myWalgreens accounts of customers who get a COVID-19 vaccine between today and June 26. Those coming in for shots that do not have a myWalgreens account will receive a $25 gift card. The offer is not available at pharmacies in Arkansas, New Jersey or New York.
