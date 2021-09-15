Walgreens exposes personal info of those administered COVID-19 tests

Retail News
Walgreens exposes personal info of those administered COVID-19 testsRecode/Vox 09/14/2021
Patients’ personal information, including name, date of birth, gender, street address, phone and email, were left on the open web for ad trackers and others to see. The vulnerabilities, which security experts say was easily avoidable, may have potentially exposed the information of millions of people. Walgreens began offering COVID-19 tests in April 2020.
Discussions
