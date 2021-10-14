Walgreens closing San Francisco stores after losing battle to shoplifters

Retail News

Walgreens is planning to close five drugstores in San Francisco after determining that it could not operate them profitably due to rampant shoplifting at the locations. Organized retail crime continues to be a challenge facing retailers across San Francisco, and we are not immune to that,” Walgreens spokesperson Phil Caruso said. “Retail theft across our San Francisco stores has continued to increase in the past few months to five times our chain average.”