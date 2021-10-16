Walgreens CEO sees healthcare as ‘new growth engine’

Retail News

CNBC

Walgreens Health is a new division of Walgreens Boots Alliance that will focus on delivering medical care and testing. CEO Roz Brewer said the new focus will “transform us away from retail and just dispensing pharmaceuticals. It will be about the lives that we manage, and the lives that we touch and the lives that we can wrap physician and clinicians around in our buildings, both physically and digitally.” Walgreens announced an additional $5.2 billion investment in VillageMD, a primary care provider setting up clinics at the retailer’s locations. The company also took a majority stake in CareCentrix, a home healthcare company, and Shields Health Solutions, a specialty pharmacy.