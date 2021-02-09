Walgreens announces hike to $15 per hour, following CVS’s lead

Retail News
Walgreens announces hike to $15 per hour, following CVS’s leadReuters 08/31/2021
In efforts to attract more workers in a tight labor market — and in response to a similar decision by chief rival, CVS — Walgreens said it will increase its minimum pay for all workers to $15 per hour. The action will begin taking effect in October and will reportedly be rolled out over about a one-year period. CVS has committed to fully instituting its $15 per hour minimum by July of 2022.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!