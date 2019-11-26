Walgreens and UnitedHealth team up to open ‘Medicare service centers’

Retail News

Forbes

UnitedHealth Group’s health insurance unit and Walgreens are teaming up to open “UnitedHealthcare Medicare services centers” inside 14 of the drugstore chain’s locations beginning in January. “Through these centers, Walgreens customers can learn more about Medicare, meet with service advocates to discuss their UnitedHealthcare plan benefits and even enroll in plans,” the companies announced in a joint statement. “UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage members can also make an appointment for an in-store annual wellness visit at the Medicare services center in Walgreens through UnitedHealthcare’s HouseCalls program, helping make it easier to get needed care, tests and treatment.”