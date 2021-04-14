W. Galen Weston, former George Weston Limited chairman, has died

Retail News

CNN

W. Galen Weston, who was the third generation to run George Weston Limited, parent company of Loblaw, Primar and Selfridges, has died at 80 after a long illness. “The luxury retail industry has lost a great visionary. His energy electrified those of us who were lucky enough to work alongside him to reimagine what customer experience could be,” his daughter, Alannah Weston, chairman of Selfridges Group, said in a statement.