Volvo will only make e-cars and sell them online starting in 2030

Volvo will only make e-cars and sell them online starting in 2030AP News 03/04/2021
Volvo is phasing out all vehicles that run completely or partially on fossil fuels and will only produce electric models beginning in 2030. The car manufacturer also announced that, beginning in 2030, consumers will have to go online to buy their new Volvo EVs. The car maker’s announcement earlier this week follows a similar announcement by General Motors, which pledged to be fully electric by 2035.
