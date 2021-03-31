Volkswagen says JK on name change to ‘Voltswagen’

Retail News

USA Today

Volkswagen of America got plenty of attention when a press release went out saying the company was changing its name to Voltswagen. In reality, the German auto maker’s U.S. division was seeking to draw attention to its ID.4, an all-electric SUV. “It’s a premature April Fools’ joke. It’s part of a marketing campaign for the ID.4,” a person at Volkswagen HQ said.