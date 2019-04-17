Vitamin Shoppe latest big chain to sell CBD products

Retail News

CNBC

Vitamin Shoppe will begin selling oral CBD soft gels in its stores beginning this week with plans to sell CBD drops by the end of the month. In making this move, Vitamin Shoppe becomes of the first major chains to sell CBD supplements. The Food and Drug Administration has issued guidance prohibiting the sale of CBD supplements until the agency has time to write rules regarding their sale. CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens have all announced plans to sell products with CBD as an ingredient in select locations.