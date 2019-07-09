Retail News

Vitamin E may be behind vaping illnesses

The New York Times 09/05/2019

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health officials in New York and elsewhere are looking at vitamin E acetate as the potential source behind a growing number of emergency lung events tied to vaping cannabis in the U.S. Early evidence suggests that contaminated products were acquired through black market sources.

