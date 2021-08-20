Virtual reality service seeks to bring coworkers together for meetings

Retail News

The New York Times

Employees can use headsets at home to attend meetings with co-workers where each is represented by an avatar that can write and draw on a white board similar to what they would do in a physical conference room. That’s the idea behind a new service — Horizon Workrooms — introduced yesterday by Facebook. “One way or another, I think we’re going to live in a mixed-reality future,” said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO, during a virtual reality demonstration of the technology.