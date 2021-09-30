Vietnamese factories fail to deliver goods ahead of the holidays

Retail News

The New York Times

Restrictions imposed by the Vietnamese government to stall the spread of COVID-19 in the Asian nation has required that factories close or operate at reduced levels. This scenario has cut into the import of goods into the U.S. and other nations with the Christmas holiday season fast approaching. “At this point, we have factories in 100 percent lockdown,” Michael Preysman, Everlane’s chief executive, said in an interview. “Do we fly things over? Do we move things? Do we adjust in the factory? It’s a nonstop game of Tetris.”