Victoria’s Secret CEO says chain is ready to ‘evolve’CNBC 09/10/2019
John Mehas, CEO of Victoria’s Secret, told attendees at L Brands’ investor day that shoppers will soon begin to see an “evolution” of the company’s brand. “[Customers have] been very vocal about what [they’d] like to see from us in terms of inclusivity, #MeToo, rethinking the fashion show. We’re essentially in agreement at this.”
