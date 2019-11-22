Victoria’s Secret cancels fashion show

Retail News
Victoria’s Secret cancels fashion showThe New York Times 11/22/2019
The annual fashion show held by Victoria’s Secret has been criticized for being out of step with the times. The retailer has gotten the message and canceled the event. “We think it’s important to evolve the marketing of Victoria’s Secret,” Stuart Burgdoerfer, CFO of L Brands, the retailer’s parent company, in an earnings call with analysts.
