Victoria’s Secret cancels fashion show

The New York Times 11/22/2019

The annual fashion show held by Victoria’s Secret has been criticized for being out of step with the times. The retailer has gotten the message and canceled the event. “We think it’s important to evolve the marketing of Victoria’s Secret,” Stuart Burgdoerfer, CFO of L Brands, the retailer’s parent company, in an earnings call with analysts.

