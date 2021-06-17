Victoria’s Secret bets on consumers buying its completely reimagined brand

Retail News
Victoria’s Secret bets on consumers buying its completely reimagined brandThe New York Times 06/17/2021
Victoria’s Secret has jettisoned its angels and replaced them with Olympic athletes, an Indian actor and tech investor and advocates for gender and racial equity — Megan Rapinoe, Eileen Gu, Paloma Elsesser and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. These women will serve as the new public faces of Victoria’s Secret in the most extreme brand repositioning in history.
