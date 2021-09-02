Vertical farms spring up in the Garden State

Retail News

New Jersey 101.5

AeroFarms in Newark is the world’s largest vertical farm. It is located at the site of a former steel mill in the city. AeroFarms products include the Dream Greens brand, which is available year-round at ShopRite supermarkets in the area. Vertical farming in the U.S. is expected to grow to around $3 billion a year by 2024, according to ResearchandMarkets.com.